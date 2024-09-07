Compound (COMP) Price Tops $41.17 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $357.32 million and $31.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $41.17 or 0.00076440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006891 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,243 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,204.70413742 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.93685175 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $24,053,196.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.