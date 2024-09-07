Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 5,677 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.06 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.