Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 321,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 189.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 24,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 4,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

