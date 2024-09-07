Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $522,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,656 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,409,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $41.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

