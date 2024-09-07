Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $185.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $191.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

