Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys 3,438 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $232,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

Shares of MTB opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

