Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $2,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.