Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Stock Up 7.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
