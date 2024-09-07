Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAU) Shares Down 0.3%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Free Report) by 11,913.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.