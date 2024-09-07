Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,121. The firm has a market cap of $142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

