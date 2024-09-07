Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 563 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

