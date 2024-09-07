Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.12. 2,093,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,718. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.