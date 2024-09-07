Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 341,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 52.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 854,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $197,803,000 after acquiring an additional 293,717 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.06. 3,652,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,115. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.00. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

