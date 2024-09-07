Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,380,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

