Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance
QVMS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report).
