Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

QVMS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

