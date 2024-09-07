Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 782,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 22,536,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,621. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

