CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.97.

CleanSpark Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CleanSpark by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

