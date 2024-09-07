CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CleanSpark by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.