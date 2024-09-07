Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Decreased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $17.02 on Friday, reaching $781.90. The company had a trading volume of 375,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,279. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $812.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $756.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.93.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

