Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.48

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 1002387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $29,323,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

