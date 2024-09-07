Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $287.54 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $202.55 and a 52 week high of $293.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average is $260.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

