CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.75. 8,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

CHS Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

