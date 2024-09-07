CHS Inc. (CHSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCO remained flat at $26.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,902. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

