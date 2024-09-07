CHS Inc. (CHSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of CHSCO remained flat at $26.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,902. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.
About CHS
