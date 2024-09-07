Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.80 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79.70 ($1.05). Approximately 1,055,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,445,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.04).

Chrysalis Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £474.33 million and a PE ratio of -92.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.02.

About Chrysalis Investments

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

