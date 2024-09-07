Chromia Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Chromia has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $143.75 million and $5.30 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 831,891,806 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

