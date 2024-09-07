China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.26

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and traded as low as $16.23. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 26,047 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

