Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.55%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

