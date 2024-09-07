Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 4.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.55%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.