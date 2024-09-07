Chicago Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $22.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $733.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $901.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $938.10. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

