Chicago Capital LLC Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

PWR stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.92. The company had a trading volume of 594,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day moving average of $258.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

