Chicago Capital LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,274 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

