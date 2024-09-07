Chicago Capital LLC Has $63.07 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $63,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,553.42.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $23.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,734.01. 156,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,650.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,413.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

