Chicago Capital LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.86. 3,802,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

