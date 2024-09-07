Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

