Chicago Capital LLC Buys 787 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $77,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $839,259,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.49. 2,902,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $163.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

