Chicago Capital LLC Buys 705 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up about 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $54,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.94. 247,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.50.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

