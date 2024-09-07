Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 149,757 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,757 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $33,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 1,101,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.