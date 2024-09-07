Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,638 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $29,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,435,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,794,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP opened at $48.49 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.75% and a net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.