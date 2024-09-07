Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Chemours Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 877,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 123,418 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 28.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $789,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

