CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Trading Down 0.1%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 1,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.