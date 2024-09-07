Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
Shares of CMTOY stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.61.
About Cementos Argos
