Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

Shares of CMTOY stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

