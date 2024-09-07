Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.52

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.52 and traded as low as C$60.90. Celestica shares last traded at C$63.03, with a volume of 1,011,245 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.09 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.9888971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.