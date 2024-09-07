Ceera Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Altria Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 805,051 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Altria Group by 415.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 793,327 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,712.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 820,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 775,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,011. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

