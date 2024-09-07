Ceera Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,214,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,328,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

