Ceera Investments LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. Yelp accounts for about 2.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,567 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 816,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,681. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

