Ceera Investments LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 2.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in McKesson by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,859 shares of company stock worth $6,986,810 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $10.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,035. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $574.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.29. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $412.64 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.93.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

