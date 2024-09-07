Ceera Investments LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $198.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0659 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

