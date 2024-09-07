Ceera Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 1.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,994,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $254.60. 2,252,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,223. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,902 shares of company stock valued at $117,998,849. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

