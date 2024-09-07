Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) versus TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Head to Head Review

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

TKO Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 Cedar Fair 1 1 9 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TKO Group and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TKO Group presently has a consensus price target of $121.93, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $58.82, suggesting a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than TKO Group.

Dividends

TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Cedar Fair pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TKO Group pays out -11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Fair pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group -3.14% 3.10% 2.13% Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TKO Group and Cedar Fair’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.68 billion 11.76 $208.18 million ($1.01) -114.30 Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.18 $124.56 million $2.43 17.15

TKO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair. TKO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.