CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $191.72

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.72 ($2.52) and traded as low as GBX 184.02 ($2.42). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.45), with a volume of 116,001 shares.

CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.69. The company has a market cap of £244.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2,016.67.

CC Japan Income & Growth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. CC Japan Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CC Japan Income & Growth

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

In other CC Japan Income & Growth news, insider June Aitken acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £671.60 ($883.10). Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

