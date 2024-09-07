Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $211.51 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

