CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.15 and last traded at $116.91. 877,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,816,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.97.

CAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.10 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $1,962,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $1,962,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

